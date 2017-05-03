OBITUARY: Bobby Eugene Price, Jr.

Bobby Eugene Price, Jr., age 57, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away April 28, 2017.

Founder and CEO of Price’s Collision Centers that are operated throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Bobby was known as an extraordinary entrepreneur, but his love and passion was taking care of his employee family and his personal family. He was a wonderful father, grandfather and son. He will be sadly missed by all.

Mr. Price was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Price, Sr.; son, Jarrett Price and grandparents, James and Myrtle Hamilton. Survived by: mother, Carolyn Price, Murfreesboro, Tenn.; daughters, Mandi (Josh Thornton) Price, Wetumpka, Ala., Keri Price of Wetumpka, Ala., and Brittany (Cody) Treadway, Orange Beach, Ala.; grandchildren, Kinsley Kelley, Mason Mann, Turner Thornton and Cayson Treadway and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with visitation from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday. Interment will be at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com