OBITUARY: Brad Dexter

Brad Dexter, age 53 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on July 1, 2017 after sustaining injuries in an automobile accident.

Brad was a member of Otter Creek Church of Christ. He graduated from MTSU with a degree in Aerospace Maintenance Management. He was currently employed with Ruixing Carburetors LTD. He enjoyed riding his motorcycles and flying his RC planes. Brad never met a stranger and was an easy-going person. More than anything Brad loved his son Ian and enjoyed nothing more than being with him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Brad Dexter was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Neely Dexter. He leaves behind his son, Ian Dexter; father, Larry (Mary Nell) Dexter; brother, Shane (Traci) Dexter; aunt, May Sue Chilcutt and uncle, Robert Chilcutt.

A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions in Brad’s memory may be made to Happy Tales Humane Society.

