OBITUARY: Brenda Curtis Spencer

Brenda Curtis Spencer, age 74 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on May 19, 2017.

She was born in Greensboro, N.C. to the late Howard Curtis and Thelma Chilton Curtis. She was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. She was loved more than she will ever know and has influenced, touched and shaped more lives than she realized. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She leaves behind her children, Brad (Amanda) Spencer and Susan Spencer (Stephen) Hollis; brothers, Tom (Sue) Blanton and Alan Blanton; grandchildren, Owen Maxwell Spencer, Lily Zula Nan Hua Hollis and Jacie Grace Hollis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 510 W Main St, Franklin, TN 37064. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or Smile Train.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com