OBITUARY: C. Sybil Waldrop

C. Sybil Waldrop, age 88. of Murfreesboro, Tenn., formerly of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away Aug. 27, 2017.

She worked for ten years as Curriculum Manager at the Baptist Sunday School Board.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Donald Waldrop, Sr. Survived by: sons, Fred Donald Waldrop, Jr. and Dr. Mark Durbin (Holly) Waldrop; daughter, LeAnn Bridges; grandchildren, Heather Cope, McIntyre Bridges, Rachel Barrett, Carrie Higdon, Joshua Waldrop, Eddie Denny and Johnnie Denny; great grandchildren, Hayden Henry, Austin Cope and Luke Barrett.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Coz Davis officiating. Interment is at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com