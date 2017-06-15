OBITUARY: Carl Edward Feske

Carl Edward Feske, 58, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away June 13, 2017.

He was an RN working in Chicago and a medical equipment planner in Minnesota and Nashville.

Preceded in death by father, Carl Feske. Survived by mother, Louise Feske; daughters, Mia (Josh) Beaty and Alissa (Sean) Wehrli; brother, Charles (Pam) Feske; sister, Susan Feske; and grandchildren, Dorian Beaty, Juniper Wehrli and Ren Wehrli.

A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2017 at the Church of the City in the chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Church of the City, 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN 37064 or National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 214 Overlook Court, Brentwood, TN 37027.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 615-794-2289.

