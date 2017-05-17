OBITUARY: Carol Davis Crow

Carol Davis Crow passed away Sunday, May 14, 2017, at her home in Franklin, Tenn.

Carol was 44 years old and had waged a mighty fight against a rare brain cancer known as Chordoma since 2009.

Carol Davis Crow was born on February 21, 1973, in Houston, Texas, to Dennis and Betty Davis. Carol joined her older brother Sid Davis. She graduated from Clements High School in Sugarland, Texas, in 1991. In 1995, Carol received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Texas at Austin where she was a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. Carol furthered her education at Texas Tech University School of Law, earning her Juris Doctor degree in 1998. Carol worked in Texas and later in Tennessee as a lawyer, specializing in representing doctors, nurses, and hospitals against medical malpractice claims.

Carol married Kyle Crow on October 13, 2007, and on April 14, 2009, their precious daughter Cassidy Erin was born. Carol was diagnosed with Chordoma just 48 hours after Cassidy’s birth. She courageously battled this disease while raising Cassidy, being a devoted wife to Kyle, making as many family memories as she could, working, and constantly searching for cutting-edge treatments to combat her cancer. Carol raised money to help find a cure for Chordoma, was active in a support group for those affected by the disease, and continued to be active in her community of friends.

Carol is survived by her devoted caregiver Kyle, her sweet daughter Cassidy, her parents Dennis and Betty Davis, her brother Sid Davis, sister in law M.C. Davis, and nieces Madison and Merit Davis. She is also survived by father-in-law Keith Crow and wife Brenda Squires Crow, brother in law Kory and wife Emily, their children Korie Anne, Walker, Kylie, and Lillie, and sister in law Molly and husband Eric Rice, their children Jake, Emma, and Charlie. Carol leaves a loving group of aunts, uncles, cousins, their children, and numerous friends.

Carol was preceded in death by mother in law Sandy Crow, grandparents Victor and Ruth Scholl, great aunt Maggie Scholl, and grandparents Ray and Amanda Davis.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chordoma Foundation in memory of Carol Davis Crow at PO Box 2127, Durham, North Carolina 27702. https://www.chordomafoundation.org/

Funeral service will be 9 a.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. on Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com