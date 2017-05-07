OBITUARY: Carol Jean Montavon Ranchino

Carol Jean Montavon Ranchino, age 79 went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2017.

She was born in DeKalb, Ill. on Dec. 9, 1937, to William and Margaret George Montavon. Carol graduated from DeKalb High School in 1956. She married Bill Ranchino on April 23, 1960 at St. Mary’s Church in DeKalb.

She is survived by their five children, Brian Ranchino of Smyrna, Tenn., Roger (Stacey) Ranchino of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., Daniel (Cynthia) Ranchino of Enterprise, Ala., Diane West of Spring Hill, Tenn., and Kevin (Brenda) Ranchino of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; three sisters, Edith Nowicki of St. Paul, Minn., Shirley (Joseph) D’Ascoli of New Providence, N.J. and Yonne (Richard) Baker of Aurora, Ill., 11 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ranchino who passed in 2007; her brothers, Francis and Robert Montavon; sisters, Florence Weishaar, Bernice Austin, Gladys Montavon, Elaine Burns and Marian Spicer.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Father Bala officiating. Burial is in Mt. Hope Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brian, Roger, Daniel, Kevin and Cody Ranchino, Grant LaRue.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org.

