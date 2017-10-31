OBITUARY: Carole Ann Barber

Carole Ann Barber died on Oct. 27, 2017.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1944. She was predeceased by her parents, Orvel C. and Enid Haney Barber. She is survived by her sons, John W. Chambers, Jr. M.D. (Melanie) of Franklin and Daniel H. Chambers J.D. (Amelia) of Birmingham, Alabama and her daughter Sarah K. Dillard (John) of Franklin. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Hannah, Sam, and Josh Chambers of Franklin; Carlo, Vincent, Leanora, and Vanna Chambers of Birmingham, Alabama; Andrew and Emily Dillard of Franklin. She is also survived by one brother, Bob Barber of New Johnsonville, Tennessee, and two sisters: Dr. Nancy Barber of Waverly, Tennessee, and Linda Barber (John Bingham) of Kingsport, Tennessee.

Carole graduated from Waverly Central High School, attended U.T. at Martin for two years, then received her B.S. from U.T. at Knoxville. She taught both mathematics and English at the high school level. After earning her Master’s from Austin Peay State University, she taught English at Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville, North Carolina, then served as adjunct English faculty for many years at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tennessee. After receiving a Master’s degree in school counseling from U.T. at Chattanooga, she served as an elementary counselor at Ooltewah Elementary in Hamilton County and at Valley View Elementary in Bradley County. She ended her career as an educator as a school counselor at Creekwood High School in Dickson County. While living in Cleveland, Tennessee, Carole worked hard for Arnold Elementary PTO, helping raise money to supply computers to all classrooms at the school. She also served as a representative of the Democratic Party as a member of the Bradley County Board of Elections. Carole was admitted to both Phi Kappa Phi and Pi Lamba Phi (academic honorary fraternities.) She was a member of Delta Gamma sorority. At U.T.C. she was selected by the faculty as Outstanding Graduate Student in Counseling. The faculty of Valley View Elementary chose her as Teacher of the Year. Since her retirement, she worked diligently until she reached the rank of Life Master as a duplicate bridge player. What she was most proud of, however, were her children— not only for their achievements, but for their character. Anyone who wishes to do so may make a donation in her memory be made to the Williamson County Public Library, 1314 Columbia Ave., Franklin, TN 37064. A memorial service will be held beginning at noon on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, with visitation two hours prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064, 615-794-2289