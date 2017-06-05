OBITUARY: Carolyn D. Pinter

Carolyn D. Pinter, age 81, of Thompson’s Station, Tenn., passed away June 2, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Coral and Marcell Bibler Henry; and husbands, Stanley Katanski and Charles Pinter.

She was a member of Thompson Station United Methodist Church and Spring Hill Senior Citizens. Survived by sons, Raymond Katanski and James S. Katanski; daughter, Jayme M. (James) Couch; stepson, Charles “Chuck” (Kim) Pinter; grandchildren, David (Rachael) Couch, Kristine Couch and Kimberly Couch; and great grandchild, William Couch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thompson Station United Methodist Church, 1517 Thompson Station Rd. W., Thompson Station, TN 37179.

Inurnment will take place at a later date in Michigan Memorial Park, New Boston, Michigan.

