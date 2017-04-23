OBITUARY: Carolyn Dillingham

Carolyn Dillingham, age 83, passed away on April 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

She was a member of James Avenue Church of Christ and retired from Baptist Hospital after many years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Ida Southall; brother, Jim Southall, and granddaughter, Bridgette Dillingham. Survived by sons, Jerry and Jimmy Dillingham; grandchildren, Leslie (Arlow) Farrell, Daniel and Jessica Dillingham; great grandchildren, Andro Farrell and Camila Dillingham.

Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Bro. Clifford Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow the service in Leipers Fork Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be 3-8 p.m. on Monday.

