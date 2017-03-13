OBITUARY: Carroll Lynn Hughes

Carroll Lynn Hughes passed away on March 10, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Jeremiah (JJ) Hughes and Nola Correll Hughes and brothers, Billy Joe Hughes and Buddy Dean Hughes.

Carroll is survived by his wife of 39 years, Barbara Ann Owens; daughter, Kimberlyn Owens-Hughes; granddaughter, Sofia Carolina Aguilar, both of Valparaiso, Chile, South America; sisters, Geraldine Hughes Lillard of Chatsworth, Ga., and Betty Hughes Morrison of Johnson City, Tenn., and brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Irma Hughes, Albuquerque, N.M.; and several nieces and nephews.

A native of Johnson City, Carroll attended Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. His career in insurance spanned 40 years, working primarily with the banking industry. An avid sportsman, Carroll enjoyed playing baseball, softball, and volleyball as well as coaching Kimberlyn’s softball teams. He enjoyed following the Tennessee Volunteers and Lady Vols.

The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14, at the Martin Center, 960 Heritage Way in Brentwood. Bishops Mary Virginia Taylor, Joe Pennel, Jr. and Dr. Jeff Wilson will conduct a service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at Brentwood United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Active pallbearers are Joe Kennedy, Andy Binford, Barry Owens, Mike Hughes, Bill Lillard, David Hughes, Mark Owens, Casey Owens. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Hughes, Ken Belcher, Robert Owens, Jerry Owens, Rev. James Russell Taylor, John Grubb, and Paul Maxwell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Association, Alive Hospice, or Brentwood United Methodist Church.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377- 0775.