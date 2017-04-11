OBITUARY: Cathy Simmonds

Cathy Simmonds, age 70 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on April 7, 2017, at home with her family by her side.

She was an avid golfer, enjoyed aquatic aerobics and gardening. She truly loved traveling to many southwestern locations while spending time in Arizona, as well as enjoying her many golfing friends in the two golf leagues that she very much enjoyed. Cathy also very much liked cruising to many beautiful destinations, especially the Caribbean Islands. But most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, her family and her five grandchildren, as well as the many friends Cathy had in her life. Cathy was the strength and the pillar that made her family so close. She will be missed by all that knew her.

She was preceded in death by parents, William and Shirley Quackenbush Jones; sister, Nancy Campbell. She leaves behind her loving husband of 49 years, John Simmonds; children, Jason (Tracie) Simmonds and Brenna (Matthew) Simmonds-Wood; grandchildren, Sydney and Simon Simmonds, John, Brooklyn and Kason Simmonds-Wood; sisters, Marilyn (John) Ensign and Becky (Jerry) Duncan; brother-in- law, Robert Campbell.

A visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or United Cerebral Palsy.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794- 2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com