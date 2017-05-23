OBITUARY: Charles Dearing Wyman

Charles Dearing Wyman, age 66 of Franklin, Tenn., died on Monday morning, May 22, 2017.

Charley was the son of Charles Mellor Wyman and Edna Louise Cox Wyman, born May 10, 1951. He was educated at St. Bernard Academy, Christ the King Elementary, and graduated from Father Ryan High School. He attended Aquinas College.

He was preceded in death by both parents, paternal grandparents Orlando Wyman and Mamie Davis Wyman, and maternal grandparents, Albert Lee Cox and Farrie Ailine Lampley Cox on his mother’s side; and best friend and brother-in-law, John Michael Allen.

He is survived by sister, Camille Wyman Allen, niece, Shannon Conley Harris (Walter) and cousins, Kareen Mason Kell (Charles), Tracey Kell, Michelle Whitaker Jones, Melanie Whitaker, and Melissa Nordin.

Charley’s close “family” and friends were his buddies at Kroger (Hillsboro Rd.), and the family thanks each and everyone for the support the Kroger Family extended to Charley during his illness, as well as during his many years working at the store on Hillsboro, Rd. in Franklin. To enumerate Charley’s devoted friends would be impossible, but the family especially reaches out to Ruthanne Scruggs, Dawn Reynolds and Shea, Clem and Samantha Fisher.

Charley’s wishes did not include a funeral service, but Mt. Hope Cemetery graveside remembrances will be welcomed at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28. Memorial donations may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter, 106 Claude Yates Drive, Franklin, TN 37064. Charley’s beloved and surviving kitty, Cheeseburger, was his best friend and constant companion and was adopted at the shelter several years ago.

The family also thanks Dr. Ruth Lamar, Williamson County Hospital, Oncology Floor and Claiborne Hughes Nursing Facility for their loving and expert care during the past weeks, and the good people from St. Philip Catholic Church who visited daily.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com