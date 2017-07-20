OBITUARY: Charles R. Moss

Charles R. Moss, age 77, of Hendersonville, Tenn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jo Carolyn Moss; son, Jeffrey C. Moss, along with his parents, Walter Ryman and Maudie Faye Moss.

Charles is survived by his siblings, Walter Moss, Billy Moss, Louise Drumright, Betty Richardson, Faye Pruter, and Reba Miller; daughter, Sandra Pacwa (Dale) and grandchildren, Colby Moss, Desiree Moss, Jessica Pacwa and William Pacwa. Charles is also survived by many other relatives and friends.

He was born December 14, 1939 in Jackson County, Tenn. He retired from Moss Concrete, the family business, after 40 years of service. After retirement he enjoyed helping his neighbors by mowing their lawns. He also loved flowers and was very passionate about gardening. Charles will be remembered for his positive outlook on life. He was always happy and was always concerned about the happiness of others. He never met a stranger and his nickname for everyone was “Bubba”. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 21, 2017 at 10 a.m. in Hendersonville Memory Gardens. Hendersonville Funeral Home 353 E Main St. Hendersonville, TN 37075, 615-824-3855.

