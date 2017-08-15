OBITUARY: Charles William Cook

Charles William Cook, age 33, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 13, 2017 with his family by his side.

He was born in Franklin and graduated from Franklin High School class of 2003. After high school, he was employed by Darrell Waltrip Automotive Group for 12 years. He was a loving father to his number 1 son, Braeden. Also, he was a devoted fiancé, son, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Mr. Cook was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Bobbie Jean Cook and Kenneth Smith. He leaves behind his son, Braeden Cook; devoted fiancé, Julia Sanchez; mother, Rita Smith Cook; father, Charles (Marci) Cook; grandmother, Margaret Waller Smith; twin brother, Adam Cook; sister, Kelly (Jesse) Cook-Eads; stepdaughter, Leah Sanchez; stepsisters, Jeni and Haley Louwien; many other loving nieces, nephews and family members.

A celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Johnny Sparks officiating. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Charles Cook Memorial Fund.

