OBITUARY: Charlotte Ann Payne

Charlotte Ann Payne, age 78 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on October 3, 2017 at her home.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Throughout her life she was a waitress at Howard Johnson, Mr. Gattis and several other restaurants. She was also a great cook who enjoyed a good cup of coffee. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her son, Robert Payne. She leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Ray L. Payne; daughters, Beverly (Jeff) Perkins, Linda A. Payne and Bonnie Sue Davis; grandchildren, Melissa, Priscilla (Owen) Waterson, Patricia, Amanda and Jamie; seven great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 12-3PM on Wednesday.

