OBITUARY: Cindy Cunningham Brient

Cindy Cunningham Brient, 58, of Franklin, went to Heaven peacefully at home on Aug. 9 after an eight-year battle with cancer.

Cindy is a kind and thoughtful person who loves her family, friends, and animals, especially her cats. Cindy will be missed in life by her family and friends; her husband John Brient, her daughters Katie and Lucy Brient, her mother and father Bill and Ruth Cunningham, her sister and brother-in- law Allison and

Mark Cannon, her sister-in- laws Teresa Barnett and Karen and Ken Paxton; her nephews and nieces Alex and Hannah Cannon, Chelsea Cannon, Leigh and Ben Davis, Brient and Katelyn Barnett, Julie and Chris Black, Matt and Brittany Paxton; her aunt Lucille Beaty and her beloved cats and dogs. Cindy will be

reunited in Heaven with her aunts and uncles Sonny Beaty, Blanche Beaty and Wilma Cravens; and her father-in- law and mother-in- law Joe and Carolyn Brient.

A celebration of life service will be held at Grace Chapel at 3279 Southall Road on Monday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. A reception for family and friends will follow at the home of Allison and Mark Cannon at 313 Caysens Square Lane in Franklin. Cindy requested that In lieu of flowers, donations be made to Josiah’s House (josiahshouse.net) and Williamson County Animal Center (adoptwcac.org).