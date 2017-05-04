OBITUARY: Cindy Mankey

Cindy Mankey, age 65 passed away on May 3, 2017.

A 1970 graduate of Kimble High School in Royal, Mich., she never met a stranger and had many friends. She spent a lot of time volunteering at GraceWorks Ministries. She was a selflessly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bernard P. Lucas. She leaves behind her loving husband, David Mankey; mother, Florence Pugh Lucas; children, Craig (Ali) Mankey, Mark (Jillian) Mankey and Trevor Mankey; siblings, Peter Lucas and Amy (David) Vaclavik; grandchildren, Julieann, Nicholas, Emily and Eli.

A memorial gathering will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graceworks Ministries.

