OBITUARY: Cindy Roberts

Cindy Roberts, age 56 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away July 25, 2017.

Born and raised in Franklin, Cindy was a Graduate of Page High School and Middle Tennessee State University. She then went on to work at St. Thomas West Hospital and retired after 30 years of service. She enjoyed cross stitching and crafts of all kinds. She adored her dogs and grand-dogs, but most of all she was a loving mother and daughter. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Roberts was preceded in death by her husband, Hal Roberts and father, Elmer Boswell. Survived by daughter, Allison Roberts and mother, Violet Boswell.

Funeral services will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service.

Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be her co-

workers at St. Thomas Micro. Memorials may be made to the Arthritis Foundation, www.arthritis.org

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615 794-

2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com