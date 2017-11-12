OBITUARY: Clarence Raymond Sawyer, Sr.

Clarence Raymond Sawyer, Sr. age 95 of Franklin, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

Raymond was born in Davidson County, Tennessee, and was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army and a longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anneda Pearl Sawyer; daughter, Francis Anne Powers; father, Clarence C. Sawyer (a veteran of World War I); mother, Francis Scott Sawyer; sister, Helen Adcox; father in-law, Virgil D. Morrow, Sr.; mother in-law,

Pearl Ann Collins Morrow. Survived by daughter, Carolyn Collins Sawyer; sons, C.R. (Virginia) Sawyer, Jr. and James D. (Linda) Sawyer; brother, Robert Coston Sawyer; sister, Louise Wilson; grandchildren, Jonathan James Sawyer, Courtney

Paige Powers and Sheldon Hunter Powers; step-grandchildren, David Hurst and Wendy Burnside.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, at Williamson Memorial. David Bradley and Elder Rick Oliver will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to

Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

