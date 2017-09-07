OBITUARY: Clay Houston Alsup

Clayton Houston Alsup, age 27, passed away on Sept. 3, 2017.

He was born May 31, 1990, and is survived by his mother Julia Alsup, Nashville, Tenn.; uncle and aunt, Loyne and Karen Alsup, Rockwood, Tenn.; uncle, Joe Alsup, Eugene, Ore.; cousin, Alexis Alsup, Rockwood, Tenn.; and friends that are too numerous to count.

Clay was preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Lou Alsup; aunt, Jane Alsup

and uncle, Don Alsup.

Clay was a 2009 graduate of Brentwood High School and a member of Brentwood United Methodist Church.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Chapel at Brentwood United Methodist Church. Pallbearers will be Clay’s brothers

Nathan Brown, Nick Hastaba, Andrew Hinson, Eric Hobbs, Tate Mustin, Sam Reily, Jay Renfro, and Roger Waynick, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Clay’s memory to The Village Building and Land Fund, 309 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN 37027.

An online guestbook is at AustinFuneralService.com (615) 377-0775