OBITUARY: Cleveland Eugene Hood

Cleveland Eugene Hood, age 71, of the Theta Community, passed away Oct. 25,

2017 in Columbia, Tennessee.

He retired from the City of Franklin.

Mr. Hood was preceded in death by his parents, James and Dora Hood; brothers, Dewey Hood and Wesley Hood.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Maridale “Susie” Hood of the Theta Community; daughters, Stephanie Griggs of Columbia, Tennessee, and Jennifer (Gary) Ratliff of the Theta Community; brothers, Henry Louis Hood of Lewisburg, Tennessee, Bill (Carolyn) Hood of the Bending Chestnut Community and Tom (Nora) Hood of the Bending Chestnut Community; sister, Hattie Mae Hood Eatherly of Columbia, Tennessee; grandchildren, Kasey Lynn (Matthew) Cates, Kayla Dale (Rodney) Richie, Megan Stevens and Courtney Callahan; great-grandchildren, Westin, Hannah, Brantley, Bella, Hailey and Layla.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, with John Stanfill officiating. Burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery. Darryl Eatherly, Cody Hood, Dale Griggs, James Daugherty, Rodney Richie, Gary Ratliff, Matthew Cates, Billy Dewayne Hood and Cody Sturgill will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the Cleveland Hood Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Friday and two hours prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486- 0059. www.springhill-memorial.com