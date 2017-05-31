OBITUARY: Conye McKee “Maw Maw” Monsue

Conye McKee “Maw Maw” Monsue, age 62 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on May 30, 2017.

She was born in Williamson County to the late Ewing McKee and Sadie Louise Bradford McKee. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed nothing more than being with her family and friends. She was also creative, loved to cook and listen to music.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Monsue and grandson, Hunter Roberts. She leaves behind her three children, Cayle (Tara) Smithson, Jesse (Brittany) Smithson and Erin (Eddie) Jackson Roberts; grandchildren, A.J., Jasmine, Dillon and Aidan Smithson, Alison and Morgan Foster, Zachary “Binks” Miller, Tyler, Logan and Evan Roberts; beloved dog, Littlefoot.

Services will be held beginning at noon on Saturday, June 3, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jane Hornburger officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Conye Monsue Memorial Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com