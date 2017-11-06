OBITUARY: Connie Wayne Gilreath

Connie Wayne Gilreath passed away Saturday, November 4, 2017 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee from complications of carcinoma at the age of 76.

Wayne was a Chattanooga, Tennessee native and the son of Joseph Arthur and Nettie Louise Daniels Gilreath. He graduated from Chattanooga City High School class of 1959. He spent time as a young adult volunteering at Big Brother and later joined the Air Force. He was stationed in Turkey and at Davis Mountain AFB in Arizona where he met his wife Angie. Wayne attended college at the University of Arizona, St. Mary’s College, and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga majoring in business. He enjoyed both a success in business and his family greatly. He also enjoyed country music and being a resident of Franklin, Tennessee as well as being outdoors, good wine, visits to wine country and traveling with his wife Angie of 54 years.

Wayne is preceded in death by both his parents, and brothers C.A. Gilreath and Johnny Gilreath. His living family include his wife, Angela Marie Gilreath, daughters Pattie (Marcus) Taylor, Connie (Rich) Goad, grandchildren Cameron, Angela, and Lillian Taylor, and Will, Samantha, and Ben Goad and sister Wanda Dicks, and five nieces and nephews.

In lieu of services or flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com