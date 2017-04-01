OBITUARY: Cynthia Ann Kerlick Shaw

Cynthia Ann Kerlick Shaw of Charlotte, TN, age 70, passed away on Thursday, March 30, 2017, surrounded by her loving husband, Art, and her family after a valiant battle with cancer.

Never one for a fuss, Cyndi requested a quiet celebration of life at the property where she and Art were planning to build a house. This service will take place on Sunday, April 2, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at 780 Coaling Road in Charlotte, Tenn.

Cyndi was born on Sept. 10, 1946 in Kenedy, Tex. She grew up in College Station, Tex., and attended A&M Consolidated High School and graduated with a B.S. Ed. from College of the Ozarks. Cyndi never met a stranger, as evidenced by the many friends she made in her short time in Tennessee. A strong Christian, Cyndi could be seen daily delving into the Bible. In addition, she was a vibrant person with a strong sense of individualism that she would say comes from being a proud “Texan.” She was blessed by having met Art Shaw, and they had a wonderful and adventurous time together in Texas, Arkansas, and Tennessee, often involving their passion for golf.

Cyndi is preceded in death by her son John Wesley White and parents, Ed and Selma Kerlick of College Station, Tex. Cyndi is survived by her loving husband, Art Shaw. Cyndi is also survived by her son, Cody White and wife Lori of Brentwood, Tenn.; granddaughters, Ashlynn, Kate, and Lauren; daughter-in- law, Liz White; brother, Bob Kerlick of Gilmer, Tex.; sister, Carrol Cyphers of Canyon Lake, Tex,.; nephews, Chad Kerlick of North Carolina, Richard Morris, Dusty and Stephen Cyphers of Texas; niece, Deborah Cyphers of Texas; and 17 grand nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sarah Cannon Fund established and administered by PearlPoint. For information on contributing to the Sarah Cannon Fund, visit www.sarahcannonfund.org.

