OBITUARY: Dale E. Richmond

Dale E. Richmond, age 58, passed away Aug. 7, 2017.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Anita B. Richmond. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Vicki L. Richmond; son, Troy Conyer (Amy); grandchildren, Kylie and Peyton Conyer; father, Douglas Richmond; brothers, Reid Richmond (Monica) and Kevin Richmond (Karen) as well as a large, loving extended family. Dale will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and son.

A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Hendersonville Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Massey officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service on Thursday, Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alive Hospice at 1718 Patterson St Nashville, TN 37203.

Hendersonville Funeral Home 353 E Main St Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 824-3855 hendersonvillefh.com