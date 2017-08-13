OBITUARY: Dan Woodard Woodside

Dan Woodard Woodside, age 79 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 12, 2017.

Mr. Woodside was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late William Gray “Bill” Woodside and Annie Lee Roberson Woodside. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ in Maury County. A former employee of McLean Trucking before he eventually retired from Yellow Freight.

He was preceded in death by brothers, James and Charles Woodside; brother-in- law, Delwin Lee. He leaves behind his loving wife of 58 years, Martha Louise Burke Woodside; daughters, Jackie (Randy) Hughes and Terri (Nicky) Beard; sons, Marvin

(Dawn) Woodside and Marty (Erica) Woodside; brothers, Johnny (Jean) Woodside and Milton (Joyce) Woodside; sisters, Mary Lee, Jeanie (Bobby) McElhaney; sister-in- law, Brenda Woodside and Nelda (Robert) Vest; grandchildren, Crystal (Kyle) McCord, Nicholas (Holli) Beard, Kelsey (Jake) Whitman, Jacqueline (Jeffrey) Smith and Dustan Woodside; great grandchildren, Corbin and Caden Hughes, Lily and Jack Beard, Gus and Ellie Kate Whitman, Julia P. Louise Smith, Avery and Ashton McCord; several other loving nieces nephews and family members.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ted Hood Jr. (nephew) and Dr. Bill Sherman officiating. Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Tuesday and 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday. Burial

in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jackie Hughes, Terri Beard, Marvin and Marty Woodside, Nicholas Beard, Dustan Woodside, Nicky Beard and Randy Hughes. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. David Huneycutt, Corbin and Caden Hughes, Jake Whitman, Kyle McCord, Jeffrey Smith, Casey, Troy and Adam Woodside, Robert Vest, Bobby McElhaney, Bobby Stephens, Ronnie Wright, Harry Yoders, Rob Andrews and the former McLean Trucking Employees.

Memorial contributions in Dan’s memory may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation or St. Jude Childrens Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794- 2289

