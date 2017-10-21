OBITUARY: David Cooley Torrence

David Cooley Torrence passed away on Oct. 19, 2017, at the age of 65.

David is survived by his wife of 41 years, Bonnie; sons, Joshua (Beth), Joseph (Katie); grandchildren, Knox, Graceanne, Gabriel and Allison; siblings, Camille Fohl, Joe (Ellen) Torrence, Linda (Bob) Muir and Bill (Cindy) Torrence; sister and brother-in-law, Kit and Joel McCrary, numerous nieces, nephews and many other loved ones.

David served nearly 40 years with Metro Davidson County Government including 5 terms as Criminal Court Clerk. He will be remembered for his unwavering faith in Jesus and as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, cherished friend and a gifted athlete.

To celebrate his life Mark Caruth will conduct a service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 24 at Brentwood Baptist Church. His family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Active pallbearers are Justin Darby, Josh Winters, Matthew Lockridge, Andy Sullivan, Prent Martin and Grant Elliott. Honorary pallbearers are Joe, Bill and Will Torrence, Joel McCrary, Lannie Wey, John Landers and many other close friends.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Woodlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, 1310 Franklin Rd., Brentwood, TN 37027.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com 615-377-0775.