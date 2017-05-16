OBITUARY: David Rex Whited

David Rex Whited of Brentwood died May 15, 2017.

David was born September 23, 1941, in Ashmore, Ill., to Paul Revere Whited and Alma Louise Carter Whited.

He attended Plainfield High School where he played football, then received an electrical/mechanical engineering degree from Purdue University. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1964-1968 with schooling in Avionics, Radar and Fire Control at the U.S. Naval Base in Millington, Tenn., then served as Missile Control System Technician of the Headquarters and Maintenance Aircraft Squadron 32 at the Naval Air Station in Beaufort, S.C. then deployed to Chu Lai, Vietnam until 1968.

As an accomplished engineer, he holds 3 U.S. Patents for his inventions. He began his career as an engineer for the New York Central Railroad followed by Kingston Products in Kokomo, Ind., and France Division of Scott & Fetzer in Fairview, Tenn., then Kingston Products in Smithville, Tenn.

In 1964, David married Mary Anne Moeslein Whited in Indianapolis, Ind., at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. In 1978 his career transferred them to Brentwood, Tenn. He was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Nashville for 38 years where he faithfully served as Sunday School Superintendent, Elder, member of the Properties Board and Room In the Inn Committee. He also was the Officer of Election in Precinct 7, Williamson County.

Above all David enjoyed being with his family, his seven grandchildren and watching University of Alabama football.

David is survived by his wife of 52 years: son, Mark Whited of Knoxville, Tenn., and three daughters: Krista (John) Poole; Lisa (David) Rains and Laura (Kevin) Nichols, all of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; by seven grandchildren: by his sister, Sue Ann Whited Rogers and niece Heidi Rogers of Plainfield, Ind.: sister-in- law, Sally Rush and niece Holly Rush both of Madeira Beach, Fla.

Memorial service will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5110 Franklin Pike, Nashville, Tenn. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the worship service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

After the service, light refreshments will be served by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML).

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church or to Alive Hospice, Nashville, Tenn.