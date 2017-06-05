OBITUARY: David S. Hawtin, former Brentwood Police officer

David S. Hawtin, age 49, of Unionville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2017.

A native of California, David Sean Hawtin fell in love with the ocean and became a passionate surfer. In his early 20s, he became a father to two beautiful children and started his career in law enforcement. He worked in a law enforcement capacity in Oxnard, Calif., in Brentwood, Tenn., and for the Tennessee State office of Homeland Security. He also worked in the private sector as a facilitator for first responders training and as a security manager. He took pride in his educational accomplishments and his active participation in professional memberships. He had a life-long love of sports, particularly hockey, baseball and college football. He delighted in exploring the world on his vacations with his wife and soulmate. He was known for being loyal to his friends and loving to his family.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Kim Kubricht Hawtin; children, Thomas (Emily) Hawtin of Chattanooga, Tenn., and Ceira Hawtin of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; parents, David R. Hawtin and Ruth Stryker Hawtin of Stafford, Va.; siblings, Robert Hawtin of Terra Haute, Ind., and Rae Lynn (Dan) Stafford of Placerville, Calif.; grandchildren, Aaron Thomas Hawtin and Adeline Hawtin.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin. Visitation will be held two hours prior to service. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

