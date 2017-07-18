OBITUARY: David Wayne Beard

David Wayne Beard, age 66, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away July 17, 2017.

Mr. Beard was preceded in death by parents, Raleigh and Emily Beard. Survived by beloved companion, Pearlie Holt; sons, Tim Beard, Jeff Beard, David Beard, Jr. and Stephen Beard; daughters, Tammy Beard and Emily Beard; sister, Judy Beard; half-brothers, Danny Holt, Johnny (Shelva) Beard and Tony Beard; and 21 grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Gardens, with Jim Taylor officiating. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the David Wayne Beard Memorial Fund. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794- 2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com