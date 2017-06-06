OBITUARY: Deborah Ann Jarrett

Deborah Ann Jarrett, age 53, of Columbia, Tenn., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 4, 2017.

Deborah was born in Spring Hill, Tenn., on July 8, 1963, daughter to Bill and Grace Ferguson. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Ferguson. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Daniel Jarrett; children, William (Christy) Jarrett and Hollye Jarrett; mother, Grace Ferguson; sisters, Carol Ferguson, Denise Bridges and Cindy Dugger; 2 grandchildren, Noah and Claira Jarrett;, nephew, Ryan Dugger; and niece, Amber Clardy.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN 37174, where a celebration of Deborah’s life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Burial will follow in Buford Cemetery, Spring Hill, Tenn.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME. 931-486- 0059.

www.springhill-memorial.com