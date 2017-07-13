OBITUARY: Deborah “Debbie” S. Archer

Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” S. Archer, age 62 of Columbia, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on July 11, 2017.

Mrs. Archer was born in Franklin, Tenn., to the late William Clyde Pewitt Sr. and Sarah Evelyn Sullivan. She was a member of Generations Church where she was very involved with the nursery. She formerly worked at Martha White/Windy Hill Pet Food as the office manager, and was the owner and operator of Archer Plumbing. She loved life, loved to travel, and was a very friendly person who never met a stranger. Most of all she was a great and loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She leaves behind her husband of 32 years, William “Bill” Archer; son, Jonathan “J.D.” (Amanda) Sweeney; daughter, Angelia Sweeney; brothers, William (Billy) Pewitt and Dirk (Jaime) Pewitt; sisters, Martha Curtis and Peggy Pewitt; granddaughters, Addison and Sarah Sweeney; brother and sister-in- laws, Robert (Selma) Archer and Joan Archer.

Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Pastor Kraig Wall officiating. Visitation will be held 4-8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Taylor Cemetery. Nephews to serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Chapter Z, in Columbia, Tenn. Memorials may be made to the Debbie Archer Memorial Fund.

