OBITUARY: Delmar L. Young

Mr. Delmar L. Young, age 84 of Portland, Tenn., passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at his home in Portland, Tenn. Mr. Young was born Jan. 21, 1933 in Blackwell, Okla., the son of the late Herbert and Gladys Young.

Mr. Young is survived by his wife, Rosemary Helen Young. Two daughters, Dell Chalk (Bradford) of Vienna, Va., and Lyn Cook of Portland, Tenn. Two sons, Bert Young (Jackie) of Nolensville, Tenn., and Ray Young (Teresa) of Allen, Texas. A sister, Darla Mills of Ponca City, Okla., 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Delmar was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and Ivan Young; a sister, Berva Lewis; a grandson, Jeremy Shawn Young and a son-in-law, James Cook. Mr. Young was a member of Fountain Head Baptist Church in Portland, Tenn., and was a member and long-time supporter of the ISAAC Foundation, Matrix Ministries and AWANA Clubs International for 40 years. Delmar was a veteran of United States Navy where he served in the Korean War.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, Tenn. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, Ky. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at Gilbert Funeral Home. Military rites will be held at the graveside on Thursday.

