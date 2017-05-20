OBITUARY: Dennis Adams Sr.

Dennis Adams Sr., age 58 of Thompson Station, Tenn., passed away on May 19, 2017.

Mr. Adams was born in Philadelphia, Penn., to the late Walter Adams and Florence Rementer Adams. Dennis has been working for General Motors for 40 years. He was a genuine hard-working man with a great sense of humor. He never met a stranger and had many friends that will miss him dearly. He was a loving husband, father and brother who was dedicated to his family.

He leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Debbie Adams; children, Heather (Brandon) Mills and Dennis Adams Jr.; one brother and two sisters.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St.

Spring Hill.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

