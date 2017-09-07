OBITUARY: Dennis Roy Entwistle VanCour

Dennis Roy Entwistle VanCour, 73, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 after a long battle with cancer.

Dennis worked at Sam’s Club where his outgoing personality, love of people and bad one liners made him a beloved co-worker and friend. He had come to Nashville to pursue his musical dreams. He was a guitarist and singer playing out and recording professionally with the band Southern Breeze. Dennis was also a professional roller skater for which he won several medals. A devoted husband and father, he loved to watch his son play baseball as a youth. His giving nature is exemplified by his gift of himself as an organ donor.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 38 years, Claire L. (Michaud) VanCour; his children, Nannette Bryer and her husband Brian and Chad VanCour and his partner Maryanne Talley; his sister, Patricia F. Belanger; his grandchildren, Allie and Brie Bryer, Adyn Major VanCour, Jazmen Harder and Daniel Harder. Dennis also leaves two other children, Dennis and Denise.

A Life Celebration service for Dennis will be held Saturday, Sept. 16 at 1 p.m. at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Hendersonville followed by a reception at church. Interment will be at Hendersonville Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Timothy Lutheran Church or the American Cancer Society.

