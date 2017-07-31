OBITUARY: Donald Joe Hamilton

Donald Joe Hamilton, age 69, of Spring Hill, Tenn., passed away July 29, 2017.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served in Vietnam, and was a postal manager for the U. S. Postal Service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph B. and Mabel Alice Cook Hamilton. Survived by wife of 50 years, Elaine “Missy” Hamilton;

son, Kevin (Lisa) Hamilton; brother, Dave James (Ruby) Hamilton;

and grandchildren, Caitlyn and Barrett Hamilton.

Funeral service will be held beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. The interment will take place at 11 a.m. on

Thursday at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Pegram, Tenn.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorial donations may be made to The National Kidney Foundation.

Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 5239 Main St., Spring Hill, TN 37174. 931-486- 0059. www.springhill-memorial.com