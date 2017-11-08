OBITUARY: Donald Ray Curtis

Donald Ray Curtis, age 66, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Nov. 5, 2017.

Mr. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Flora Virginia Ramsey Curtis and Robert Eli Curtis. He is survived by wife, Margaret Curtis; son, Donald Ray Curtis, Jr.; daughters, Kimberly Curtis (Jon) Stotler, Jessica Harper Curtis; brothers, Bobby (Mary Ann) Curtis, David (Arlene) Curtis, Johnny (Tammy) Curtis and grandchildren, Hailie, Briley, Jami, Logan and Taylor.

Funeral service will be conducted beginning at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Dale Jenkins officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the service at Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dreams and Wishes of Tennessee; P O Box 8383; Hermitage, TN 37076 or tanya@dreamsandwishesofTN.org.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME; 615-794- 2289

www.williamsonmemorial.com