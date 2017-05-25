OBITUARY: Dorothy “Dot” Jean Gandy Butler

Dorothy “Dot” Jean Gandy Butler, age 85 of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away on May 24, 2017.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was born in Belmont, Ala. to the late Eugene Milton and Ava Louise Miller Gandy. She attended Auburn University where she was a head majorette and met the love of her life of 61 years. She continued her education at Mississippi College where she received her Masters in Education.

Dot was an educator for many years in Mississippi and in Metro Nashville Public Schools, ending her education career as beloved Principal of Percy Priest Elementary School. Her leadership and dedication as an educator and principal touched and influenced the lives of the many teachers, children and families she served over her 33 year career.

Dot was the founding Head Mistress of The Covenant School. She was a member of Westminster Chapel, Nashville where she loved her church family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joe Neal Butler Jr.; sisters, Thelma Gandy McCann and Ava Lee Gandy Barrett.

She is survived by son, Joe Neal (Debbie) Butler III of Alexander City, Ala.; daughter, Cindy (Bill) Core of Nashville, Tenn.; sister, Elsie Gandy Upchurch of Cuba, Ala.; grandchildren, Kathleen (Ben) Reams of Auburn, Ala., Ashley (Carter) Kaeser of Brentwood, Tenn., Celeste (Ryan) Hughes of Birmingham, Ala., and Jess (Laura) Core of Knoxville, Tenn.; great-grandchildren, Neal and Benjamin Reams, Hayden and Reed Kaeser, Sawyer and Avery Hughes, Baby Girl Core due July 2017 and many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, 2017 with visitation one hour prior at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Bachmann will be officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers: Jess Core, Ryan Hughes, Carter Kaeser, Ben Reams, Dr. Chip Chambers and Trey Chambers. Honorary pallbearers will be her loving church members at Westminster Chapel, Nashville. Memorials may be made to Westminster Chapel Building Fund, 7000 Executive Center Drive. Building Two, Suite 125, Nashville, TN 37027.

