OBITUARY: Dorothy “Jean” Knight

Dorothy “Jean” Knight peacefully passed away in Knoxville, Tenn., on

Aug. 14, 2017, at the age of 91.

She was born Dec. 17, 1925, in Sharon Grove, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Romie and Essie Gant and her loving husband of 65 years, Claude R. “Rudy” Knight. She is survived by her son Don (Suzanne) Knight, and daughter Beverley (Rick) Kuhlman, three grandchildren, Amy (Steve, Jr.) Stone, Rick (Jamie) Kuhlman, Hart (Stephanie) Knight and 4 great grandchildren, Caroline Stone, Mary Margaret and Smith Knight, and Ella Katherine Kuhlman.

She and her husband worked together many years at Draper and Darwin Store in downtown Franklin. She was a longtime active member of First United Methodist Church of Franklin, serving as Sunday School superintendent and education building planning committee for the historic church. She will never be replaced in the hearts of her family. Her cheerful sense of humor was contagious. Through her daily example she taught her family how to lovingly serve others, following the model of her Lord. No one could make fried chicken, biscuits and gravy, chocolate pie or cinnamon rolls like she did. No one could harvest their backyard garden like she did. No one loved their husband and family more than she did. No one can ever replace Dorothy Jean Knight.

Funeral services will be held at historic Franklin First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Building Fund of Franklin

First United Methodist Church.