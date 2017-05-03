OBITUARY: Dorothy McCalmont Faragher

(B. July 5, 1924; D. April 7, 2017)

Dorothy McCalmont Faragher was born to Gladys Gore McCalmont and Arthur S. McCalmont on July 5, 1924, in Evanston, Illinois, where Mr. McCalmont graduated from Northwestern University.

The couple moved to Nashville in 1926. Her parents predeceased her, as did her sister Patricia Gillespie, and her loving husband of 61 years, John Henry Faragher.

Dorothy attended Parmer Grammar School, and Hillsboro High School where she lettered in basketball. She also, along with lifelong friends Katherine White and Ruth Summitt, Virginia Holliday and others was a founding member of sorority Les Bon Temps. She subsequently attended Vanderbilt University where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta.

Dorothy had numerous interests including British and American History, was an excellent golf and tennis player, and also a registered Tennessee Walking Horse judge. She was also interested in genealogy, and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, General Francis Nash Chapter.

Dorothy is survived by her son Scott McKee Faragher (Katye), and her daughters Brooke Faragher Newell (Fred), and Ellen Faragher Wolf, a grandson, Scott M. Faragher (Lua), and two great-granddaughters, Ava and Charlotte.