OBITUARY: Douglas Paul Campbell

Douglas Paul Campbell, age 54 of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 10, 2017.

Mr. Campbell was born March 18, 1963, in Flint, Michigan, to Lew and Karen Campbell.

He is survived by wife, Joy Campbell; daughters, Mackenzie Campbell and Mallory (Cameron) Rancudo; step-children, Sarah and Ben Libby; parents, Lew and Karen Campbell; siblings, Michael (Kelley) Campbell and Judy (Allen) Telgenhof; grandchildren, Knox and Adaleigh Bergholtz; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Doug grew up in Clio and Fenton, Michigan, and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1989. He was alumnus of Michigan State University and Trevecca Nazarene University. Doug was a beloved husband, son, father, grandfather, teacher and coach that touched many lives over the years. He had an extraordinary impact on the Lipscomb Elementary, Edmondson Elementary, Woodland Middle, and Brentwood Academy communities.

Visitation will be held at Harpeth Hills Church of Christ from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, and from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, with the funeral service following at ten o’clock.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a memorial fund at Brentwood Academy in honor of Doug Campbell.

