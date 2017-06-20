OBITUARY: Dr. Christina N. Saia-Waters

Dr. Christina N. Saia-Waters, local Franklin Chiropractor for 35 years, passed peacefully at her home June 8, 2017.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Gary A. Waters; her siblings, Tom Nagle, Dannie Cooch, Cartha Coklyn; her pets and kids, Maxwell and Lillie.

Dr. Chris was always open hearted to dogs or horses in trouble. She had a life long love for the equine/horse world. She brought Hunter champions to Devon, Pa., and the later years devoted her time to Dressage Competition. She held several positions with, also past president of the Tennessee Dressage Association. However, she sought to spend her leisure and retirement at her lake property with her husband and friends where she enjoyed boating, fishing and “happy hour” around the camp fire.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., Thursday, June 22, 2017 with two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Saddle Up, a nonprofit corporation at 1549 Old Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37069.

