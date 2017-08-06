OBITUARY: Dr. G. Patrick Coffeen

Dr. G. Patrick Coffeen, age 69 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away on Aug. 4, 2017.

He was born in Flint, Mich., to the late Robert and Dorothy McNeill Coffeen. Pat received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Auburn University in 1974. War Damn Eagle! Dr.Coffeen served in the United States Army. He was the first Charter Owner for Banfield Pet Hospital, having opened Banfield’s very first hospital in April 1999. He was awarded the Charter of the Year Award for the Mid Atlantic Region in 2014. Dr. Coffeen recently retired after practicing Veterinary Medicine for more than 41 years. He had a passion for performing any surgeries that were complex, that other doctors wouldn’t perform. He trained and mentored doctors for the entire Banfield Tennessee market. He had a love for teaching and developing his people. In 2015

Dr. Coffeen ran the Nashville Marathon to raise money for the Banfield Foundation, which raises money to keep pets and their people together. Dr. Coffeen enjoyed vacationing in Punta Cana with his family, golfing and being out on his farm with the love of his life, Carol.

Dr. Coffeen is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Carol A. Wilcox Coffeen; son, Jarrod (Tracy) Coffeen of Columbia, Tenn.; daughters, Kelsey (Tyler) Shepard of Franklin,Tenn., Kirbye (James) Ash of Franklin, Tenn. and Kathleen Coffeen of Franklin, Tenn.; granddaughter, Kiely Shepard; brother, Robert (Maria) Coffeen of Lofton, Va.; sister, Susan (Ray) Rankin of Spartanburg, S.C., and many other loving family members.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial. Memorials may be made to the Dr. G. Patrick Coffeen Scholarship Fund.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES

