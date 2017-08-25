OBITUARY: Easton Lane Bennett

Infant Easton Lane Bennett was born at 11:02 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, at Vanderbilt Medical Center, as he was laying next to his mother in his daddy’s arms he was taken to Heaven at 12:24 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Iris Jones; great-aunt, Kellie Michelle Jones and great-uncle, Blake Swallow. He is survived by his loving parents, John Dillon Bennett and Brittney Christine Rodgers; grandparents, Tabitha and Travis Howell, Keith Bennett, Ronnie and Jennifer Rodgers and Linda and Jerry Perrell; great-grandparents, JD and Diane Jones, Terry and Faye Bennett, Jamie and Bruce Koop and Linda Sue and Bobby Martin; great-great

grandfather, James A. Merritt; great-great grandmother, Nellie Louise Smithson Jackson; aunts and uncles, Steven Hunter Bennett, Katelyn Graves, Blake Bennett, Terasa Howell, Jessica McClanahan, Lucas Tramel, Savannah Dodd and Allison Dodd; great-aunts and great-uncles, Stacy Jones, Josh Watson, Mike

(Michelle) Bennett and many other loving family members.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home with visitation two hours prior to the service. Ronnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Easton Lane Bennett Memorial Fund.

