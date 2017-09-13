September 13, 2017

OBITUARY: Eddie Wayne Beard

Eddie Wayne Beard, age 67, of Franklin, Tenn., passed away Sept. 12, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Williamson County, Tenn., to the late Mala J. and Frances Evelyn Anglin Beard.

Eddie is survived by his brother, Don (Ann) Beard; sisters, Linda Frances (Bill) Barnes and Betty Jean (Rodger) Ray and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Buddy Victory officiating. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289.

