OBITUARY: Edith Hargrove McGee

Edith Hargrove McGee, age 78 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away June 19, 2017.

McGee retired from First Tennessee after many years in the banking industry.

Survived by: daughter, Marilyn McGee Ricciardi; son, James Randall (Kendra) McGee; grandchildren, Trent and Nicole Ricciardi and Kane (Tyler) McGee.

A memorial gathering will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to GraceWorks Ministry or Williamson County Animal Shelter.

