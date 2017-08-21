OBITUARY: Edward Boyd Scott

Edward Boyd Scott, age 82, of Brentwood, Tenn., passed away peacefully Aug.

19, 2017.

Mr. Scott was born in Montgomery, Ala., to the late Ray W. Scott, Sr. & Mattie Ray Scott. Graduate of Lanier High School and Belmont University where he received a scholarship to play baseball and basketball. He served as captain of the baseball team and in 1982 was inducted into the Belmont Athletic Hall of Fame. He also received his Masters degree from Auburn University. Ed was a retired Major in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the military he spent the bulk of his career in Christian Publishing sales, with the Baptist Sunday School Board (LifeWay), Tyndale House and Thomas Nelson Publishers. He was a Deacon and Sunday School Teacher at Judson Baptist Church, Belmont Heights Baptist Church and several other churches across the country. Ed also led a Bible study at the Tennessee State Penitentiary. Ed was the first President of the Brentwood Middle School PTA, a tour guide for Nashville Express Tours, a professional arbitrator and worked at the Brentwood YMCA.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel L. Scott. Survived by wife of 61 years, Ann Isbell Scott; sons, Mark (Susan) Scott and Kert (Leslie) Scott; daughter, Brenda (Danny) Jeffries; brother, Ray W. (Susan) Scott, Jr.; sister in-law, Laura Scott; grandchildren, Chelsea (Garrett) Gregory, Chloe, Clay, Claire and Connor Jeffries, Lauren (Chris) Welch and Landon Scott, Olivia, Preston, Dalton, Jordan and Cameron Scott and one great-grandchild, Campbell Gregory.

A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Dr. Ernest Standerfer officiating. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday at

Williamson Memorial. A private family graveside service will be at Williamson

Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Judson Baptist Church or the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

