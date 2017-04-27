OBITUARY: Eileen Florence Heil

Eileen Florence Heil, age 80 of Aurora, Ohio, passed away in Franklin, Tenn., on April 26, 2017.

She was a special needs teacher for many years.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Mary Dwyer Kuhlman. Survived by: husband of 58 years, Richard J. Heil, Sr.; son, Richard J., Jr. (Andrea) Heil; daughters, Libby (Drew) Antognoli and Maryann Heil (partner, Russ Coil); grandchildren, Joel A. Antognoli and Jordan A. Antognoli.

Memorial services will be conducted beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave., Franklin, with Father Bala officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1818 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289.

www.williamsonmemorial.com