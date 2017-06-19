OBITUARY: Elizabeth Anne Wall

Elizabeth Anne Wall passed away on June 17, 2017.

She was born on June 4, 1955 in Clarksville, Tenn., to the late William Arthur Bradbury and Mary Ellen Kraeske Bradbury.

Anne is survived by her daughter, Ellen Martha Wall and her husband, Rob Currey of Memphis, Tenn., and her son, Matthew Arthur Wall, Brentwood, Tenn.,; brothers, William Arthur Bradbury, Junior, Philpot, Ky., and Paul Bradbury, Adams, Tenn.

There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 21 at Holy Family Catholic Church followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. with Rev. Justin Raines, Celebrant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Catholic Church, Vanderbilt University Medical Center or the Williamson County Animal Center.

An online guestbook is available at AustinFuneralService.com, 615-377-0775.